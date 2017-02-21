Virginia tourism programs to receive grants

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Tourism programs in Hampton Roads will receive a slice of more than $700,000 worth of grant funds.

Governor Terry McAuliffe says money will go toward 62 programs, including the Chrysler Museum of Arts for its Glass Arts Conference, and the Newport News Craft Beer Tourism Program.

In 2015, tourism generated $23 billion worth of revenue in Virginia.

You can see a full list of grant recipients in the document below.

Read: Tourism Grants Announcement

(© 2017 WVEC)