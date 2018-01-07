WVEC
Voters in Virginia to appeal ruling against new election

Associated Press , WVEC 2:51 PM. EST January 07, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Four voters in Virginia say they'll appeal a federal judge's decision against a new election for a race that might have forced a 50-50 split in Virginia's House of Delegates
    
Kenneth J. Lecky and three others filed their notice of appeal on Sunday.
    
The voters sued for a new election after 147 people received the wrong ballots for the 28th District in the Stafford County area. Republican Bob Thomas beat Democrat Joshua Cole by 73 votes.
    
In a federal court in Alexandria on Friday, Judge T.S. Ellis III said that such "garden-variety irregularities" didn't merit federal intervention. Ellis rejected the request for a preliminary injunction that would have ordered a new election. He could still theoretically order one after hearing additional evidence.
    
Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in Virginia's House.
 

