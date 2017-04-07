Where to celebrate National Beer Day in Virginia!

GTY_beer_kab_140915_16x9_992.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

We love meeting and celebrating American makers, and the ever-expanding beer world offers tons of ways to do so, from regional beer weeks and months to annual festivals and exclusive tastings.

Of course, you can experience beer across the nation any day, namely with tours and tastings along our brewery trails, featuring Asheville, N.C. and Hawaii most recently. Plus, beer halls and gardens offer quintessentially festive and lively atmospheres, which is why we showcase options across the county for any season.

But we've got some regional breweries you can visit today! Click here to check out breweries in the Hampton Roads area and all of Virginia!

