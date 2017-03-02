13News Now at Career Day in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- While education is a crucial step toward success, keeping children inspired plays a critical role when it comes to furthering and putting the most into learning.

On March 1, one such school in Williamsburg reached into the community to keep its children eager to learn and perform well in their studies.

They held a Career Day at James River Elementary on Pocahontas Traill and invited police officers, nurses, a lawyer, and even 13News Now Anchor Andre Senior to speak to students.

Andre showed students a behind-the-scenes video of 13News Now Daybreak with co-anchor Lucy Bustamante, detailing the strange hours that the team gets out of bed to be ready to be on the air.

One revelation that got the kids talking were the hours, which involves getting up at 2:30 am to arrive at work and be ready to deliver the day’s news starting at 4:30 am.

While describing a typical work day, what inspired him to work as a television journalist and what he studies in colleges, the students were also interested to know if Andre had met anyone famous. He had: former First Lady Michelle Obama.

