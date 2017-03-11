Apartment fire displaces family of five in Williamsburg

Crews respond to apartment fire at 163 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg on March 10, 2017. (Photo: Williamsburg Fire Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A family of five was displaced following an apartment fire Friday night in Williamsburg.

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, crews responded to 163 Merrimac Trail for a report of a residential fire around 10:23 p.m. Arriving six minutes later, they found smoke and a small fire in the exterior wall in the area of a HVAC unit.

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly, however, a family of five was displaced. One person was evaluated at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Relatives are assisting the family.

Crews respond to apartment fire at 163 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg on March 10, 2017. (Photo: Williamsburg Fire Department)

© 2017 WVEC-TV