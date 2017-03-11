Apartment fire displaces family of five in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A family of five was displaced following an apartment fire Friday night in Williamsburg.
According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, crews responded to 163 Merrimac Trail for a report of a residential fire around 10:23 p.m. Arriving six minutes later, they found smoke and a small fire in the exterior wall in the area of a HVAC unit.
Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly, however, a family of five was displaced. One person was evaluated at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Relatives are assisting the family.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs