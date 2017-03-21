Busch Gardens shows off POV video of new wooden coaster

Screenshot from a point-of-view video of Busch Gardens' Invadr wooden coaster. (Photo: Busch Gardens YouTube)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The wait is almost over for roller coaster lovers to ride on Busch Gardens' newest attraction.

The theme park posted its first point-of-view video of Invadr, a new wood coaster set to open next month. Invadr features nine air-time hills and includes a 74-foot drop that reaches speeds of nearly 50 miles per hour.

In addition to the new ride, Busch Gardens also unveiled a new virtual reality motion simulator will replace the old "Europe in the Air" attraction. Instead of using video screens, this new attraction uses VR headsets.

Right now, it doesn't have a name, and is expected to open to guests in time for next season.

As for Invadr, it will open April 7.

