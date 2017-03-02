Eastern State Hospital to host job fair

file image (Photo: Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A job fair has been scheduled to fill a wide range of positions at the Eastern State Hospital (ESH).

ESH is looking for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, Psychiatric Technicians, Psychiatrists, Counselors, Housekeepers, Food Service Technicians, Procurement Officers, and more.

The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Hospital Human Resources Building (3). The hospital is located at 4601 Ironbound Road in Williamsburg.

Interviews will be conducted onsite, so applicants are encouraged to dress for success.

Job seekers can to pre-submit their application online by March 8.

If you have questions you are able to contact Joyce Tunstall at (757) 208-7301 for general questions and Crystal Arrington (757) 208-7717 for online application assistance.

