Fire Marshals investigating house fire in James City County

(Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after their home caught fire Sunday night.

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 200 block of Debra Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out of the house before firefighters got there. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshals are investigating what caused the fire.

© 2018 WVEC-TV