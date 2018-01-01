WVEC
Fire Marshals investigating house fire in James City County

January 01, 2018

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after their home caught fire Sunday night. 

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 200 block of Debra Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out of the house before firefighters got there. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

Fire Marshals are investigating what caused the fire. 

