(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) - The Williamsburg and William and Mary Police Departments are both investigating after shots were fired on the campus near Stadium Drive and city police detained five people in connection to the incident.

City police alerted the William and Mary police department at around 1:40 am Sunday morning that they had "heard a short burst of shots" in the area, according to an alert sent out by campus police via the university's RAVE emergency alert system at 2:10 a.m. They said there was no property damage or injuries reported in connection to the shots.

In the alert email to students, campus police chief Deb Cheesebro said the five people detained do not have any connection to the college, she said. All five of the detained people have been banned from William and Mary and of its properties, according to Cheesebro.

Williamsburg Police have not yet released any further information about the suspects or the incident, and have not responded to a request for more information.

William & Mary Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 757-221-4596.

(© 2017 WVEC)