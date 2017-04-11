Grant approved for for multi-use bike trail in Williamsburg

Pedestrians and cyclists alike will be able to traverse a new trail that will run through downtown and midtown Williamsburg after the city approved a $1 million grant. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Pedestrians and cyclists alike will be able to traverse a new trail that will run through downtown and midtown Williamsburg after the city approved a $1 million grant.

The block grant to the city is part of VDOT's Transportation Alternatives Program and will pay for the multi-use trail's construction along Monticello Ave.

The trail is expected to start on Treburn Dr. at the William and Mary School of Education and end at Ironbound Rd. near the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse.

The Monticello Multi-Use Trail is a part of a goal City Council put in place after adopting a resolution to support it in October 2015.

The College of William and Mary as well as the W&M Student Assembly provided letters of support.

City Engineer Aaron Small says the trail can be used by pedestrians and cyclists to safely travel the downtown and midtown areas all the way to New Town in James City County.

It will be separated from the road, but visible and approximately 10-foot wide and paved with asphalt.

Streetlights will also be installed to provide lighting.

Project design is expected to begin in fiscal year 2017 with construction to follow in fiscal year 2018.

Officials say they expect to spend $1.25 million on the project, with 80% paid for by VDOT's TAP grant. The remaining 20% will be shared between the City and the College of William and Mary.

