Health officials looking for dog that bit person in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District is looking for a small, short haired dog, that bit a person.

The incident happened on April 10, on Falcon Creek Drive between Eaglebrook Drive and West Providence Road in James City County.

Health officials say if the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277.

