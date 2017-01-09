Input wanted in search for Williamsburg police chief

Williamsburg Police Department (Photo: 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Williamsburg is asking people what they want from their next police chief.

Chief Dave Sloggie retired in 2016 after 40 years on the force.

From January 9 through January 24, residents and other people who have interests in the city can share their thoughts on the most important personal and professional characteristics of the new chief.

People can provide their input through an online forum or by contacting the city through an email address set up specifically for the search.

In 2015, public input helped determine a candidate profile for a new City Manager.

Marvin Collins, who was hired as city manager, explained, “We are taking the same approach in developing a profile for the new chief of police. We place a high value on the thoughts, suggestions and expectations of our residents, staff, business owners and students.”

The public's comments provided in the search for a police chief will help prepare a candidate profile and other materials needed, by a recruitment firm, to begin seeking candidates.

The nationwide search should take a few months. It will end in the appointment of a new police chief by the city manager.