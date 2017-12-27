James City County accepting recycled Christmas trees, leaves

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents in James City County may recycle their Christmas trees for free until Jan. 31.
City officials said the drop-off location is at any County Convenience Center during normal operating hours.
The centers are located at:
- 117 Tewning Road
- 1204 Jolly Pond Road
- 185 Industrial Boulevard
Residents may also drop off leaves at the Jolly Pond Convenience Center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as they are in clear bags no bigger than 40 gallons. The leaf drop-off is from Jan. 2-21.
