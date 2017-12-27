James City County accepting recycled Christmas trees, leaves

Christmas trees on display for sale (Photo: Oli Scarff, Getty Images)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents in James City County may recycle their Christmas trees for free until Jan. 31.

City officials said the drop-off location is at any County Convenience Center during normal operating hours.

The centers are located at:

117 Tewning Road

1204 Jolly Pond Road

185 Industrial Boulevard

Residents may also drop off leaves at the Jolly Pond Convenience Center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as they are in clear bags no bigger than 40 gallons. The leaf drop-off is from Jan. 2-21.

