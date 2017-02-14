Jefferson statue defaced at College of William & Mary; words 'slave owner' written

Thomas Jefferson statue vandalized on the College of William & Mary campus. (Photo: Brendan Thomas)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials at the College of William & Mary are investigating after someone defaced a statue of Thomas Jefferson.

The vandal(s) used red paint -- apparently to signify blood -- on the hands of the statue. The words "slave owner" was written on the brick pavement surrounding the statue.

School spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan wrote in an email:

While William & Mary is a place where we encourage civil discourse about challenging topics, including those about the university’s own history with respect to slavery, it is not acceptable to deface property to express an opinion.

Seurattan said the statue of Jefferson, who attended the college, is made of bronze. The school currently is figuring out the best way to remove the paint without damaging the statue.

