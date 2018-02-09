Judge: Colonial Williamsburg IED suspect competent to stand trial

(Photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The man charged with setting off an improvised explosive device will be able to stand trial.

Stephen Powers is charged with terrorism and use of an explosive device. He's accused of setting off a bomb last year in Colonial Williamsburg.

A court-appointed psychologist found that Powers may be exaggerating symptoms of mental illness. A judge on Friday ruled Powers is competent to stand trial, but the Commonwealth's Attorney has ordered another sanity evaluation to be sure.

That report is due back in March.

