Lightning suspected cause of fire at Williamsburg fire station

Damage at a Williamsburg fire station, after a fire broke out from a suspected lightning strike. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters didn't have to go far to find this fire: it was right in their own fire station!

A suspected lightning strike caused a fire at a Williamsburg fire station!

Officials tell us one of the air conditioning units on the roof caught fire Wednesday afternoon at the station on North Boundary Street.

Crews from James City County and York County helped Williamsburg firefighters get the fire under control. Damage is contained to the living quarters.

Lightning from Wednesday's storms is believed to be the culprit.

Fire service will not be affected.

