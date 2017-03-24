Man and woman arrested for Williamsburg robbery

Rodney O'Bryan Bartlett and Laurie Leigh Thorn (Photo: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a delivery driver at a Williamsburg hotel.

Police say that shortly before 1 am Thursday, the victim was making a delivery to a hotel in the 1600 block of Richmond Road. Upon arriving, he was approached by a man wielding a knife who demanded money.

There was a brief struggle between the two, which resulted in the victim getting cut. The suspect fled with the victim's phone.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

By Thursday evening, police identified the suspect and his alleged accomplice. 46-year-old Rodney O'Bryan Bartlett of York County was arrested and charged with robbery, grand larceny, abduction, and maiming.

Also arrested was 44-year-old Laurie Leigh Thorn of James City County, who was charged with robbery and possession of cocaine.

Both suspects are being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

