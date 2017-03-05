Man charged after pursuit, crash that shut down interstate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police charged a man whom troopers said led them on a pursuit before he crashed on Interstate 64 Sunday morning.

Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News faces a list of charges related to the incident.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said that around 9:35 a.m. a trooper tried to stop Bethea at the 34 mile marker on Interstate 295 because Bethea was driving recklessly. Anaya said that he was going 87 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. She added that Bethea had illegal window tint on his car.

The trooper, who was in a marked car, turned on his lights and siren, but Anaya said Bethea did not pull over. Instead, she told 13News Now that Bethea headed south on Interstate 295, then headed east on Interstate 64.

He crashed into a vehicle around Mile Marker 239. Medics took the driver of the vehicle to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Bethea was not hurt.

Troopers arrested Bethea and took him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He was there Sunday night with no bond set. He faces the following charges:

Felony Elude Police

Felony Hit and Run

Resisting Arrest

Driving on a Suspended License (18th offense)

Reckless Driving (87/70)

No Insurance

Providing a False ID to Police

Illegal Window Tint

Possession of Marijuana

The wreck caused a back-up in the eastbound lanes, with one lane shut down. The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed for a period of time, also.

