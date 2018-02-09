Person dies after being hit by train in Williamsburg

Freight train, railway wagons with motion blur effect. Transportation, railroad. (Photo: LegART, This content is subject to copyright.)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Maj. Greg Riley with the Williamsburg Police Department confirmed the pedestrian hit by a CSX train Thursday died that evening.

Emergency crews were along railroad tracks between York Street and Penniman Road Thursday after the CSX train hit the man.

Riley said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. The location is near the City of Williamsburg-York County line.

Medics took the man who was hit to Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg. Staff members there transferred him to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News for further treatment. He died just before 9 p.m.

Police and railroad officials are investigating the incident.

