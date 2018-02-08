Person taken to hospital after being hit by train in Williamsburg

Freight train, railway wagons with motion blur effect. Transportation, railroad. (Photo: LegART, This content is subject to copyright.)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were along railroad tracks between York Street and Penniman Road Thursday after a CSX train hit a pedestrian.

Maj. Greg Riley with the Williamsburg Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. The location is near the City of Williamsburg-York County line.

Medics took the man who was hit to Riverside Doctors Hospital. Staff members there were sending him to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for further treatment.

Williamsburg Police and railroad officials are investigating the incident.

© 2018 WVEC-TV