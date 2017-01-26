Pierce's Bar-B-Que to receive state commendation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) --- Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que in Williamsburg is a well oiled machine.

“We do not consider ourselves fast food,” said owner Jay Pierce. “We consider it quick service.”

And in its 46th year in business, Pierce’s is also a local favorite all across Hampton Roads. That’s why the restaurant is about to receive one of the highest honors from the Commonwealth.

Pierce’s will be commended by the General Assembly, an honor few restaurants receive.

“To get this type of recognition is incredible,” said Pierce. “It’s quite an honor.”

Jay Pierce was just 15 years old when his parents opened the place in 1971 with $2,500 loan from the bank. It has humble beginnings for a restaurant that now serves the masses.

“[My parents] just knew that being honest and working hard and going for something that you believe in…” said Pierce. “All they cared about was making sure their children had a better life than they had had.”

400,000 pounds of meat are now sold every year with the specialty being Pierce’s pulled pork sandwiches. They’re made using pork shoulder that smoke for hours in the on-site pit.

“That’s what keeps people coming back,” said long-time customer Kirk Whitney. “There’s a line at the door right now and it’ll be there all day.”

The restaurant is being commended for its longevity, and for its popularity among in and out of state residents.

