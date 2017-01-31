WVEC
Close

Police: Missing Williamsburg girl has been found

Missing 11-year-old has been found safe

Staff , WVEC 12:50 PM. EST January 31, 2017

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Williamsburg Police have located the missing 11 year-old girl. 

Major Greg Riley with the Williamsburg Police department says Chazmin Crew was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Crew was reported missing after she walked out of Berkley Middle school around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Investigators picked Crew up about two miles away from the school. 

Several agencies, including Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County are assisted in the search.

No other details have been released. Stay with 13News Now for updates. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories