Police: Missing Williamsburg girl may be heading to Petersburg

(Photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Williamsburg Police are searching for a missing 11 year-old girl.

Chazmin Crew was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31st leaving Berkeley Middle school heading into a wooded area near the school.

Chazmin is wearing tall black boots, gray fitted pants with writing on them, a brown coat with fur on the hood and a floppy leather back pack.

(Photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

Investigators say Crew may be heading towards Petersburg.

Right now, Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County are assisting in the search.

If seen or if you have any information regarding the location of Chazmin Crew, please contact Williamsburg Police at (757) 220-2331.



(© 2017 WVEC)