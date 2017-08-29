WVEC
Close

UPDATE: Missing Williamsburg man found safe

Staff , WVEC 7:25 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- UPDATE: Williamsburg Police say a missing man has been found "safe and sound"

36-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. had been last seen at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Jones' girlfriend reported him missing on Monday. She told police that Jones went outside to take the trash out and take a walk and never returned. 

On Tuesday morning, police reported Jones was located at a local restaurant.  No other information was provided.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories