UPDATE: Missing Williamsburg man found safe

Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- UPDATE: Williamsburg Police say a missing man has been found "safe and sound"

36-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. had been last seen at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Jones' girlfriend reported him missing on Monday. She told police that Jones went outside to take the trash out and take a walk and never returned.

On Tuesday morning, police reported Jones was located at a local restaurant. No other information was provided.

