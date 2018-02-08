Prosecutors: Man who wanted jihad tried to join military, pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A Williamsburg man who allegedly told an undercover agent that he wanted to commit jihad has pleaded guilty to passport fraud and making false statements in his application to join the U.S. military.

28-year-old Shivam Patel was arrested last year on charges he hid information from military recruiters.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a press release that Patel told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and to commit jihad. Prosecutors said he also visited China and Jordan in 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Patel traveled to China in July 2016 and then flew to Jordan, where he was arrested, detained, and deported to the United States.

When Patel tried to join the U.S. Army and Air Force in December of 2016, prosecutors said he failed to disclose his foreign travel and his arrest.

Patel faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

