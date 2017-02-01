Refugee support rally planned at College of William & Mary

(Photo: College of William & Mary)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- College of William & Mary students have planned a rally in hopes of showing support to refugees.

"Let's make it clear that Williamsburg loves the Muslim community and welcomes refugees," the organizers of the event wrote on Facebook.

Advertised speakers include refugee rights lawyer Sharon Powell, Imam Aziz of the Williamsburg Mosque, Minister Max Blalock, MESA president Sheerin Gryloo, and more.

