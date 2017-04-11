Search begins for next William & Mary president

During an April 7 event at the Wren Building, Taylor Reveley, W&M's 27th president, announced his plans for retirement in 2018. (Photo: Stephen Salpukas, William & Mary, Stephen Salpukas)

WILLIAMBSBURG, Va. (AP) - The search begins to replace William & Mary President Taylor Reveley when he retires next year.

The university says in a press release that a search committee has been formed. Its 19 members include school's leaders, board members, faculty and a current student leader.

The group plans to hear from faculty, staff and students at public forums on April 19. The school is also soliciting input from the larger William & Mary community in Williamsburg.

The committee will eventually draft a description of the kind of person it's looking for. It will guide the school in its nationwide search.

The university's goal is to choose a new leader by the winter or spring of 2018. Reveley will retire the following June.

