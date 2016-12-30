Shots fired at Walmart in Williamsburg

(Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired Thursday at a Walmart in Williamsburg.

The shooting took place at the store located on Rochambeau Drive. Deputies responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Deputies say it appears the incident began when two groups of men got into an argument and, at some point, shots were fired in the parking lot.

The only vehicle description available is a late-model, silver Chevrolet Impala.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.