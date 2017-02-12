Traffic stop leads to gunfire in Williamsburg

Police lights.

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- An 18-year-old driver is behind bars after attempting to flee a Williamsburg police officer Saturday night.

The incident began around 7:35 p.m. when the officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Francis Street, between the intersections of Nassau Street and S. England Street, for a traffic violation.

According to Williamsburg Police, the driver, 18-year-old Samuel James Byrnes, fled the scene in his vehicle during the incident. As he fled, the police officer felt threatened by the approaching vehicle and fired a single shot.

Byrnes, of Charles City, returned to the area around 10:40 p.m. to turn himself in to officers. He was arrested and charged with Jail where he was charged with one count of felony evade and elude, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of possession of marijuana. He is currently in the custody of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

