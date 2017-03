13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are in the hospital after their house caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Williamsburg.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the scene on Tyler Drive around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke. They managed to put the fire out quickly.

The fire displaced five people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

