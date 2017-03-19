Va. lawmaker considered highest paid adjunct professor at William & Mary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's senate majority leader, who is co-chair of the budget committee, is the highest paid adjunct professor at the College of William and Mary.



The Daily Press reports that Republican Thomas K. Norment $60,000 a year for teaching two classes in the fall, and supervises internship programs and guides independent research in the spring. A spokesman for the college says Norment also advises the school's president.



According to information The Daily Press obtained from William and Mary, the average pay of adjuncts who make more than $10,000 a year is about $19,300.



Norment, a lawyer, did not comment to the newspaper about its report.



