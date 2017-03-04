William & Mary student accused of assaulting, holding other student against will

Tejaswi Shrestha (Photo: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A student at the College of William & Mary is accused of assaulting a fellow student on two occasions and holding her against her will in one of those instances.

School spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan told 13News Now the first incident involving 21-year-old Tejaswi Shrestha of Fairfax took place on December 14. The other was to have taken place on February 26. It was in December that police said Shrestha held the other student against her will.

Officers arrested him on February 27.

Seurattan said besides charging Shrestha with two counts of Assault and Battery and Felony Abduct by Force/Intimidation, William & Mary police issued him a trespass notice which means Shrestha cannot come on campus until the case is resolved.

Seurattan said that because of the university's practices and privacy laws she could not comment about possible disciplinary measures in this specific case. She added that generally a student who is charged with a crime also could face school disciplinary action.

Shrestha is scheduled to appear in Williamsburg/James City County General District Court on March 21.

