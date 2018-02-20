WVEC
William & Mary's next president will be first woman to serve in role

Staff , WVEC 10:57 AM. EST February 20, 2018

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The College of William & Mary announced Tuesday that Katherine A. Rowe will serve as the school's 28th president.

Rowe, who is the current provost at Smith College, becomes William & Mary's first female president in its 325-year history.

The board of visitors unanimously elected Rowe. She will succeed W. Taylor Reveley III who is retiring June 30. Reveley served at the College of William & Mary for two decades, including 10 years as president.

In a news release, the school described Rowe as "a leader in digital innovation of the liberal arts."

