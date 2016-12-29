Williamsburg announces interim police chief

Williamsburg Deputy Police Chief Andrew Barker will become interim police chief starting January 1, 2017. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- With the retirement of Police Chief Dave Sloggie on December 31, the City of Williamsburg has announced an Interim Police Chief will be in place as the city searches for a permanent replacement.

Deputy Police Chief Andrew Barker will take on the role of Interim Chief, beginning January 1. The selection process for the next chief will begin later in the month. Public input will be sought using the city's Open Forum Online website beginning January 9.

A national search will also take place to help find potential candidates. The city anticipates the process will take several months. The new police chief will be appointed by the city manager.