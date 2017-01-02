Williamsburg man dies, day after fiery crash

Firefighters respond to fiery car crash on News Road in Williamsburg on Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who was rescued from a fiery crash in James City County has died.

Firefighters were called to News Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find a car that had hit a tree and was on fire, with the driver trapped inside.

According to Battalion Chief Alton Catlett with James City County Fire, crews were able to contain the fire and quickly rescue the trapped driver.

Paramedics immediately began treating the 21-year-old Williamsburg man, who was flown by helicopter to the trauma and burn unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond in critical condition.

The man has since passed away.