Williamsburg man sentenced on child porn charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A Williamsburg man was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Additionally, 25-year-old Edward Joseph Matish III was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

In the statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, Matish was a member of Playpen, a hidden website used to share child pornography, from August 2014 to March 2015. Matish reportedly logged into Playpen and viewed child pornography from October 2014 to March 2015.

According to the Department of Justice, in December 2014, Matish wrote on the site that he he used it to control his attraction to young girls, encouraging others like him to “leave the touching to the brave souls willing to risk everything for our relief.”

