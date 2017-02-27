Williamsburg Police arrest man in attempted murder investigation

Williamsburg Police Department (Photo: 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- WIlliamsburg Police have arrested Brian Keith Lyons, 33, in connection to an attempted homicide incident.

Just after 2 p.m. on February 26, Williamsburg Police arrived at a hotel located in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road for a shots fired call.

Lyons was detained by the first officer that got to the scene.

According to Williamsburg Police, investigation revealed that Lyons pointed his gun and shot at the victim, after being confronted. The victim and Lyons are said to be previously acquainted.

The round struck a car which was in between the victim and Lyons. The victim was not injured.

Investigators learned that Lyons was staying at the hotel, and swept his room for any possible injured victims. No one was found.

During the sweep of the room, officers found items that are believed to be drugs. These items were later seized on a search warrant of the room.

A witness pointed the officers to the location where Lyons dropped his gun when he saw police arrive. A loaded .40 caliber gun was found at the scene.

Based on the observed items and the erratic behavior exhibited by Mr. Lyons when officers came into contact with him, the officers suspected he was either under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental crisis. He was transported to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital where he was evaluated medically and mentally.

Once the evaluation was completed, he was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Brandishing, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Certain Substances, and Reckless Endangerment.

