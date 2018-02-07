Williamsburg police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Rebecca Bruhwel. (Photo: Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a woman connected with a single vehicle accident that injured a passenger.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Monticello Avenue between Compton Drive and Ironbound Road.

While investigating the accident, the officer obtained warrants for the suspected driver, 22-year-old Rebecca Anna Lynn "Ginger" Bruhwel.

Bruhwel has been charged with driving while suspended and felony hit-and-run.

The passenger is still in critical condition, according to police.

Bruhwel's warrants were unserved as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Bruhwel is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV