Williamsburg police looking for person of interest in assault case

(Photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators need help locating a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

According to Williamsburg Police Department spokesperson Major Greg Riley, the victim in the case says he was assaulted at the Brickhouse Tavern on the night of February 2nd.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

The investigating officer was able to identify a person of interest in this investigation from the business’s video.

(Photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

If you have any information on the incident or the person of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

(© 2017 WVEC)