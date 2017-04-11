Williamsburg police searching for two hotel robbery suspects

Williamsburg Police Department (Photo: 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Williamsburg police are searching for two men accused of robbing a hotel.

Police were called out to a hotel, located in the 600 block of York Street, just before 2 a.m. on April 11.

The clerk told officers that two black males in their early 20s walked into the hotel, displayed handguns and demanded money.

The men are described as about 6 foot tall, wearing dark colored hooded jackets.

After the clerk handed over some cash, the suspects fled the area.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you have any information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

