Woman from Chesapeake, daughter, son-in-law killed in crash

Three people, including 91-year-old Marion J. Brewer of Chesapeake, died in Fluvanna County on January 23, 2017 after a tractor trailer collided with a car on Route 15. (Photo: NEWSPLEX)

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A 91-year-old woman from Chesapeake died Monday after a tractor trailer crashed into the car her son-in-law was driving.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the Bremo Bluff community in Fluvanna County.

A tractor trailer carrying sand was heading south on Route 15. Geller said as it came downhill and through a curve, the trailer crossed over the center line and hit a car. The truck overturned.

The crash killed Marion J. Brewer of Chesapeake, her daughter Demetria Manifold, 69, and her son-in-law Roderick Manifold, 69. The Manifolds lived in Lake Monticello.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Franklin L. Rowe, 51, of Weems, Va. had minor injuries. Medics treated him at the crash site.

Rowe faces a charge of Reckless Driving. Geller said there could be additional charges pending the outcome of the crash investigation and consultation with the Fluvanna County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

(© 2017 WVEC)