Woman struck, killed after running out of gas on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.
Virginia State Police say that 34-year-old Ashley J. Smith of Chesterfield was walking across the exit ramps of I-95 and Route 10 in Chesterfield County Saturday at 8 p.m. to retrieve fuel for her disabled vehicle.
Police say she ran into the side of one car and then was struck by a second car when she was spun around by the impact from the first car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
