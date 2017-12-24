WVEC
Woman struck, killed after running out of gas on I-95

The Associated Press , WVEC 2:00 PM. EST December 24, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.
    
Virginia State Police say that 34-year-old Ashley J. Smith of Chesterfield was walking across the exit ramps of I-95 and Route 10 in Chesterfield County Saturday at 8 p.m. to retrieve fuel for her disabled vehicle.
    
Police say she ran into the side of one car and then was struck by a second car when she was spun around by the impact from the first car.
    
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
 

