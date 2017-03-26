Young girl asks for donations to Wildlife Center of Va. for 8th birthday

All Lanie Houston wanted for her 8th birthday was for her friends to donate to the Wildlife Center of Virginia. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVEC) -- What did you want for your 8th birthday? Most children want a new toy, bike or video game.

But not Lanie Houston.

All Lanie wanted for her 8th birthday on Saturday was for her friends to donate to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

A photo shared to the Wildlife Center of Virginia's Facebook page shows Lanie seated with dozens of donations, like Ziploc bags, trash bags, disinfecting wipes and paper towels.

The Facebook post is below:

