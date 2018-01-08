Volunteers helping senior citizens in Newport News after snow storm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The ice and snow is finally starting to melt away, but during the past few days many people were snowed in, including the elderly.

The storm cut off their access to food and other essential services.

Volunteers with the Peninsula Agency on Aging planned ahead of time to help out people in need.

On Monday, they were back out in the streets delivering hot meals to hundreds of senior citizens.

For five days a week, volunteers brave just about all the elements, providing many services, including transportation and meals on wheels.

However, the snow forced them to shut down last Thursday and Friday.

Although volunteers couldn't deliver hot meals Thursday and Friday, they still made sure their clients had something to eat.

“We have box meals so if we know it's going to be bad weather we get them out the day before so the seniors have something in case we don't get out,” Vice President of Community Services Gerald Patesel says.

Dorothy Bearnes is always looking forward to seeing a smiling face knock on her door.

“To me it's a blessing to get anything to eat because people live under the bridges, with no homes and nowhere to go,” Bearnes says. “This is an organization God laid on their heart to help us.”

Volunteers served about 140,000 meals last year. They hope to keep up the pace in 2018. They’re also asking for more volunteer help.

