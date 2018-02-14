VSU basketball player arrested in Isle of Wight traffic stop

Shonnice Vaughn (Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- What started as a traffic stop in Isle of Wight County earlier this week ended with the arrest of a Virginia State University basketball player.

The Sheriff's Office said Shonnice Vaughn was stopped on Route 460 for speeding when she and a passenger allegedly became irate and uncooperative.

Deputies said they found a loaded gun inside the car while they were searching.

Vaughn was charged with speeding, no valid driver's license, and a pending charge of possession of a concealed weapon.

The passenger, Natasha Bowman, was charged with disorderly conduct and a pending charge of possession of a concealed weapon.

Natasha Bowman (Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's Office said both women accused all deputies involved of being racist and fabricating stories. They also alleged $1,200 was taken from the vehicle by deputies.

The Sheriff's Office reported that no money was located during the inventory of the vehicle.

VSU announced Vaughn had joined the school's basketball team in October as a senior guard/forward, however she was not listed on the team's roster on the VSU website as of Wednesday afternoon.

