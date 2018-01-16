WVEC
Walmart hosting free health screenings in Hampton Roads stores

Staff , WVEC 11:35 AM. EST January 16, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads area Walmart stores are hosting a free health screening event. 

The Walmart Wellness day is happening on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free health screening event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

  • Blood glucose
  • Blood pressure
  • Body mass index
  • Low-cost immunizations

In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


