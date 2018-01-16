Walmart hosting free health screenings in Hampton Roads stores

(Photo: Walmart)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads area Walmart stores are hosting a free health screening event.

The Walmart Wellness day is happening on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free health screening event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV