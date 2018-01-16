Walmart hosting free health screenings in Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads area Walmart stores are hosting a free health screening event.
The Walmart Wellness day is happening on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This free health screening event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:
- Blood glucose
- Blood pressure
- Body mass index
- Low-cost immunizations
In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.
Click here for more information.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs