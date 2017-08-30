Swimming advisory issued for several beaches

Abstract ocean seascape with blurred background (Photo: Milanares)

NEWPORT NEWS/CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- Health officials issued a swimming advisory for several beaches Wednesday after testing showed bacteria levels surpassed state water qualities.

The advisory was issued for:

Anderson Park

King Lincoln Park

Hilton Beaches

Yorktown Beach

Cape Charles Beach

Parts of Chick's Beach have also been issued swimming advisories by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. Those areas include the 500 block of Ocean View Avenue to Mortons Road and from Starfish Road to Rockbridge Road on the bay.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them weekly from May through September,” said Heidi Kulberg, M.D., director of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. “On the occasions when waters fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Posted signs at each beach read:

Warning! Swimming Advisory

Bacteria Levels Do Not Meet State Water Quality Standards

Swimming Not Recommended Until Further Notice

Officials said they would continue testing the site and would remove the signs when the bacteria levels fall within acceptable amounts again.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. S. William Berg, director of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

© 2017 WVEC-TV