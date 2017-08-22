Waverly mayor cleared of election fraud charges

Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason

WAVERLY, Va. (AP) - The mayor of a town in Sussex County who was cleared of felony election fraud charges says he's grateful the "ordeal" is over.

Jurors found Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason not guilty of three election fraud charges on Friday. The special prosecutor had previously moved to dismiss one of the charges against the mayor and the judge threw out several others.

Mason tells The Richmond Times Dispatch Mason that he was proven innocent and is going to continue doing what he was doing, "which was running the town."

Mason was indicted by a grand jury in March and accused of making false statements or entries on absentee ballot applications.

Waverly, which has about 2,000 residents, is located on U.S. 460 about 20 miles southeast of Petersburg.

© 2017 Associated Press