What if a ballistic missile was headed towards Hampton Roads?

(WVEC) -- It was the alert heard around the world.

Thousands of people living in Hawaii received a push alert saying an inbound missile was headed straight towards them, but what would happen if the missile was headed towards Hampton Roads?

“Somebody messed up,” said Erin Sutton, Director of Virginia Beach’s Office of Emergency Management. “That was a pretty significant mess up, especially to have ‘this is not a drill’ at the end of it.”

While the hypothetical situation is extreme, 13NewsNow asked Sutton what protocol is in place in Virginia if a ballistic missile was headed our way.

“Back in the day, they trained for duck and cover but at the end of the day, this would be a nationwide event and the information would be coming out from the state,” said Sutton.

While Sutton said her department works closely with the state department of emergency management, she clarified the state is the only agency that can send out an alert like in Hawaii.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management Spokesperson Jeff Caldwell said they’ve been reviewing their own protocols after the Hawaii incident. He added that Hawaii officials made several mistakes like conducting their drill during a shift change and having alert messages pre-written into their system, which makes it easier to accidentally send out.

“What we want to do is learn from the computers issues and protocols that were in place in Hawaii, make sure that those types of issues are not present in our Virginia systems and dust off all our emergency protocols and make sure that they’re in a good place,” said Caldwell.

Both Sutton and Caldwell pointed out the last time emergency alert practices and information were updated was during the Cold War Era. Caldwell said the agency will update it to incorporate modern technology.

