When Matches Won't Do: Man accused of stealing 10 lighters from store

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- There are heinous crimes, and then there are "Huh?" crimes. This one falls into the latter category.

Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a convenience store not for money, but for 10 lighters.

Officers said he went into the Olde Towne Shell Station at 5537 Richmond Road, Williamsburg on May 22.

The man, seen in surveillance images, left the business and got into a light color, older model, four-door car. He was a passenger in the car.

If you recognize him from his surveillance pictures, you call call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

